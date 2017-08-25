Top-25 roundup: St. John Bosco loses in low-scoring overtime game in Florida

No high school football team in California has been able to neutralize the powerful Bellflower St. John Bosco offense in recent years. The Braves finally found their match during a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday night to face national power St. Thomas Aquinas.

With a defensive line that was relentless and an all-star secondary, Aquinas fought the Braves to a 3-3 deadlock at the end of regulation and then won it in overtime on quarterback Curt Casteel’s one-yard touchdown run to come away with a 9-3 victory.

“They’re three-time state champs and it was one of the best defensive units we’ve ever played,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said. “We didn’t help ourselves.”

The Braves received an impressive performance from their defensive unit, but two missed field goals proved costly, along with penalties that stalled drives. St. John Bosco quarterback Re-al Mitchell had three passes intercepted.

JSerra rolls

San Juan Capistrano JSerra made a successful debut under new coach Pat Harlow, defeating Newport Beach Corona del Mar, 45-27.

Quarterback Matt Robinson stood out. Robinson, who committed to Montana, completed 19 of 30 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson hit junior Munir McClain for a 66-yard touchdown, helping put JSerra ahead 21-13. McClain and his older brother, Abdul-Malik, a senior committed to UCLA, transferred in from Santa Margarita. Munir finished with 91 yards receiving, and Abdul-Malik had 1 1/2 sacks.

A look at how the top-25 teams in the Southland fared Friday night:

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game

1. St. John Bosco (0-1) lost to Fort Lauderdale Aquinas 9-3 (OT) | Bakersfield Garces, at Mission Viejo, Sept. 2

2. Mater Dei (1-0) def. Bishop Amat 31-7 | vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday

3. Corona Centennial (1-0) def. Pittsburg 63-21 | vs. IMG Academy, at S.D. Cathedral, Sept. 2

4. Mission Viejo (1-0) did not play | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday

5. Murrieta Valley (0-1) lost to Corona Santiago 30-28 | at Redlands, Friday

6. Rancho Cucamonga (1-0) def. Chaparral 49-14 | at Norco, Friday

7. Gardena Serra (0-1) lost to Narbonne 17-14 | vs. Honolulu Punahou, at S.D. Cathedral, Sept. 2.

8. Chaminade (1-0) def. Oaks Christian 47-10 | Phoenix Mountain Point, at Mission Viejo, Thursday

9. Long Beach Poly (1-0) def. Los Alamitos 28-10 | at Narbonne, Friday

10. JSerra (1-0) def. Corona del Mar 45-27 | vs. Alemany, Friday

11. Upland (1-0) def. La Habra 35-7 | vs. Claremont, Friday

12. Narbonne (1-0) def. Gardena Serra 17-14 | vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday

13. Bishop Amat (0-1) lost to Mater Dei 31-7 | at Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy, Friday

14. Eastvale Roosevelt (0-0) did not play | at Eisenhower, Friday

15. Servite (1-0) def. Norco 35-21 | vs. American Fork (Utah), at Mission Viejo, Friday

16. Valencia (0-0) did not play | at Palmdale, Friday

17. Edison (1-0) def. Tesoro 48-47 | vs. Oaks Christian, at Huntington Beach, Friday

18. San Clemente (1-0) def. Oceanside 28-18 | vs. Huntington Beach, Friday

19. Norco (0-1) lost to Servite 35-21 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

20. Orange Lutheran (1-0) def. La Mirada 35-0 | at San Diego Cathedral, Friday

21. Oaks Christian (0-1) lost to Chaminade 47-10 | at Edison, Friday

22. Sierra Canyon (0-1) lost to Westlake 25-7 | vs. Buena, at Granada Hills, Friday

23. Paraclete (1-0) def. Serrano 48-24 | vs. La Mesa Helix, at S.D. Cathedral, Sept. 2

24. Cathedral (1-0) def. Santa Fe 27-3 | at Arcadia, Friday

25. Calabasas (1-0) def. Dorsey 35-12 (Thur.) | at Salesian, Friday

CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. CAPTION Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer