Agoura's Tara Davis wins three titles at state track championships

The sun was still high in the sky when her day began, but no star shined brighter than Agoura’s Tara Davis in her final appearance at the CIF State Track and Field Championships.

One hour after the meet got underway, Davis was already hopping around with her infectious energy, bringing excitement to those in attendance at Clovis Buchanan High on Saturday night.

Davis’ third attempt in the long jump resulted in a new state record of 22 feet, 1 inch. It broke a 24-year state meet record, held by Thousand Oaks’ Marion Jones (22-0.5) since 1993.

That was swiftly followed by a sizzling 100-meter hurdles race. Davis’ time of 12.83 seconds (with a tail wind of 3.7 meters per second) is now the standard. It is the best time ever by a girl in the high hurdles under all conditions.

El Cerrito’s Kaylah Robinson was able to give Davis a push, also running a sub-13-second time at 12.98 for second.

Davis won all three of her events, winning the triple jump at 42-11.75.

Carson’s 400-meter relay team was disqualified for a zone violation on the second handoff, immediately opening the door for Davis to win the state meet by herself. She captured 28 points out of 30 in her events her junior year.

“I didn’t really want to think about winning the state meet because then I push myself way too hard,” Davis said.

“I just had to do my own thing. I had to focus on my own events, just do what’s in my hands, and try to win them all.”

Rancho Verde won the boys’ team title, 49-29, over Oaks Christian.

Long Beach Poly edged Davis, 31-30, for the girls’ state title. Four points for Zhane Smith’s fifth-place finish in the triple jump were the difference for the Jackrabbits.

Complete results from the state championships »

Earlier this week, Upland’s Joseph Anderson lost one of his best friends when Jamaari Adams died in a car accident. The Oregon signee dedicated his state meet to her memory, and he came through with a performance to remember.

Anderson set a state record with a U.S.-leading time of 13.33 seconds (tail wind of 1.4 meters per second) in the 110 hurdles. “I didn’t know if it was going to be wind legal or not,” Anderson said. “Then he said 1.4 wind, and that’s just when I lost it. I didn’t know what to do. I was happy. I was speechless.”

“I’m just very emotional and happy that I was able to win that for [Adams].”

Anderson doubled up with a victory in the 300 hurdles at 36.02 seconds.

Norco’s Shae Anderson also doubled her fun, bringing home wins in the 400 (52.91) and the 300 hurdles (40.31).

Long Beach Poly’s Ariyonna Augustine authored the third double of the day, taking the 100 (11.58) and the 200 (23.41). At the time, Augustine’s second win put the Jackrabbits in the lead for the girls’ team title, 27-25, over Gardena Serra.

Trabuco Hills’ junior Sean Lee claimed his first state title in the high jump at 6 feet, 11 inches.

La Verne Damien’s Zachary Shinnick capped his high school career with a lifetime best of 46.12 seconds in winning the 400.

Oak Park’s Robbie Otal had more 200-foot throws (two) than all other competitors in the boys’ discus combined, but Pittsburgh’s Iffy Joyner shocked the Princeton-bound senior with a mark of 203 feet, 8 inches on his fifth attempt.

Clovis’ Jonah Wilson avenged a disappointing state meet in the discus with a state title in the shotput. Wilson uncorked a personal record of 62 feet, 23/4 inches for the win.

andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: ProfessorTurner