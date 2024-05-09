Southern Section finals, City Section championships approach for track and field

Sadie Engelhardt reaches the finish line after running a 1,600-meter split of 4:33.95 that helped Ventura set the national outdoor record at the Mt. SAC Relays.

It’s a big weekend for high school track and field in Southern California.

On Friday, the City Section prelims will be held at El Camino College. On Saturday, the Southern Section divisional championships are set for Moorpark High School.

There’s also boys’ volleyball championships on Saturday at Cal State Northridge for the City Section and Cerritos College for the Southern Section. In boys’ lacrosse, Loyola will take on St. Margaret’s for the Southern Section Division 1 boys’ title on Friday night at El Modena with the girls’ finals on Saturday.

The Southern Section track final presents another opportunity to watch Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura attempt to set another record. She’s the nation’s premier distance runner as a junior and qualified first in the Division 2 for the 1,600.

There will be four exciting divisional 100 finals for boys, with Devin Bragg of Los Alamitos coming in with the fastest time at 10.53 seconds in Division 1.

The City prelims will feature Jordan Coleman of Granada Hills in the sprints, 6-10 high jumper Deshawn Banks of Birmingham and Carson long jumper Jerald Martin Evangelista, who won the Arcadia Invitational at 23-7¾.

In Southern Section Division 1 volleyball, Loyola and Mira Costa will renew their rivalry in the championship match at 7 p.m. at Cerritos College on Saturday. In City Section volleyball, defending champion Chatsworth will face Eagle Rock in the final at 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.