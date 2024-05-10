Shaquille O’Neal-Shannon Sharpe beef reaches diss track level. Here’s how we got here

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was named the NBA’s MVP for the third time in four years on Wednesday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

O’Neal is considered one of the greatest big men in NBA history. He won four NBA championships — three with Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson and the Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002), one with Dwyane Wade, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat (2006) — and was the NBA Finals MVP for all three of the L.A. title runs.

O’Neal was named the league MVP for the 1999-2000 season — the only time in his career that honor was bestowed upon him — and finished as the runner-up in MVP voting twice, for his 1994-1995 season with the Orlando Magic and his 2004-2005 season with the Heat.

O’Neal is currently an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” On Wednesday night’s show, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was announced as the league’s MVP for the third time in four years. After reading off a number of Jokic’s stats from the regular season — 26.4 points per game (10th in the league), 12.4 rebounds (fourth), nine assists (third), 25 triple-doubles (second) — host Ernie Johnson asked O’Neal for his thoughts.

Shaq immediately voiced his displeasure with how the MVP voting turned out, stating he thought the award should have gone to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I don’t like to rain on people’s parade, but I’m not happy with this one,” O’Neal said. “Congratulations to Joker, you are the best big man in the league, but ... I thought Shai Alexander deserved it.”

O’Neal referred to Gilgeous-Alexander as a “stat stuffer” and was particularly impressed with the Oklahoma Thunder guard’s 51 games with 30 or more points. Shaq said he felt bad for Gilgeous-Alexander and knows how he must feel because “I thought I was robbed two or three times.”

“It goes to the most valuable player in the league. That was me,” O’Neal said while arguing his point to his fellow analysts. “Most valuable player in the league, that’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”

Moments later, Jokic appeared on the show remotely. O’Neal began talking to the newly crowned MVP 50 seconds into the interview.

“Joker, as the president of the Big Man alliance, you are the vice president of the Big Man alliance, you know I love you. The best player in the league, I wanna congratulate you,” O’Neal said. “But I want you to hear it from me first, I thought that SGA should’ve been the MVP. That’s no disrespect to you, but congratulations.”

Jokic wore a serious expression while responding.“Thank you, Shaq,” he said. “We don’t judge people here, so that’s fine. It’s your opinion.”

Jokic then broke into a laugh and held up his hand. “I’m joking,” he said.

O’Neal laughed too. “Hey, all good,” he said. “I love you, I love your brothers. One thing we always gonna do is keep it real with each other. Congratulations,”