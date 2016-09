Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Hagen Danner of Huntington Beach are away from school participating in the USA 18U team trials in Houston.

On Monday night, both had big games.

Greene had a single, double and three RBIs. Danner threw three shutout innings.

Players have an off day on Tuesday before resuming exhibiition games on Wednesday.

