Baseball: Sophomore Kyle Ashworth gets his fifth multi-hit game for Foothill

Eric Sondheimer
Sophomore outfielder Kyle Ashworth is contributing game after game for Santa Ana Foothill.

On Monday, he had two hits, his fifth multi-hit game of the season, to help Foothill defeat JW North, 8-7. Foothill is 6-1. Cage Massey, Chad Castillo and Trevor Worden added two hits apiece.

Vince Inman went four for five and Chase Hanson had three hits to help Edison defeat Long Beach Millkian, 5-4, in nine innings.

Cody Freeman had three hits and Ryan Meza and Anthony Barcelona each had four RBIs in Etiwanda's 22-2 win over Burroughs.

Westlake defeated Grace Brethren, 3-0. Caden Gustafson threw six shutout innings. Bo Jelinek struck out the side in the seventh and got his first save. Kevin Bleier hit a home run.

In the first game of a doubleheader, Orange Lutheran defeated Cypress, 2-1. Tristan Hanoian had two hits. Brenden Avventino threw three shutout innings of relief. The Lancers also won the second game, 5-2. Garrett Mitchell had two hits.

Cleveland defeated North Hollywood, 11-1. Nick Martin had two hits and two RBIs. Taft defeated Chavez, 13-3.

