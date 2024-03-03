The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Duncan Marsten of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and allowed no hits in six innings during a 2-1 win over Sierra Canyon.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA (3-0); Showdown with Orange Lutheran on Wednesday; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-0); Eight hits already for Ben Reiland; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-1-1); Duncan Marsten comes through; 3

4. WESTLAKE (8-0); Noah Stead hit three home runs vs. Sylmar; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (5-2); The Grindlinger brothers have talent; 5

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-2-1); Big start for junior Dominic Cadiz; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0); Face San Dimas on Monday; 7

8. JSERRA (4-2); Face Cypress on Tuesday; 8

9. SERVITE (5-0); Face South Hills on Tuesday; 10

10. LA SALLE (7-1); Nine hits for Peter Callihan; 9

11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2-1); Successful trip to Texas; 11

12. MATER DEI (4-1); Good start for Washington commit Brandon Thomas; 12

13. LA MIRADA (3-2); Kevin Jeon is six for 13; 13

14. MARANATHA (5-1); SS Josh Proctor transferred in from La Cañada; 15

15. GREAT OAK (6-0); Eleven hits for Gavin Fien; 21

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); Faces Cerritos on Monday; 17

17. ARLINGTON (6-1); Pitching depth is helping; 19

18. EL CAMINO REAL (4-2); Preparing for West Valley League play; 14

19. CYPRESS (3-4); Facing its usual tough schedule; 18

20. SIERRA CANYON (4-3-1); Ethan Montes is good two-way player; NR

21. NORCO (6-1); Robert Delatorre is 14 for 21 hitting; NR

22. CALABASAS (3-3); 14-1 win over West Ranch; NR

23. SOUTH HILLS (6-3); Three home runs for Paul Vazquez; 23

24. HART (6-3); Brayden Jefferis is delivering big hits; 24

25. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); Faces Marina on Wednesday; 25