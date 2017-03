Wait until the players and fans get their first look at the new Golden 1 Center in Sacramento today and Saturday for the CIF basketball championships.

There is a definite 'wow' factor.

From the giant TV screen to shooting in a new arena setting, it's going to be fun but also challenging.

Fans will have lots of opportunities to get a good seat, because capacity is 19,000.

Coaches will love the environment.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter