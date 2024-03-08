Advertisement
High School Sports

CIF state championship basketball results and pairings

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
CIF State Championships
(All games at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento)

Friday’s Results

BOYS
Division I
St. John Bosco 78, San Ramon Valley 62

Division III
Alemany 63, Santa Cruz 53

Division V
Athenian 67, Verdugo Hills 49

GIRLS
Division I
Bishop Montgomery 52, Bishop O’Dowd 40

Division III
Caruthers 54, Granada Hills 48

Division V
Oakland 56, San Diego Montgomery 50

Saturday’s Schedule

BOYS
Division IV
Chatsworth (20-14) vs. Monterey (24-6), noon

Division II
Bakersfield Centennial (28-7) vs. Oakland Tech (29-5), 4 p.m.

Open Division
Harvard-Westlake (32-3) vs. Salesian College Prep (31-1), 8 p.m.

GIRLS
Division IV
Grossmont (27-8) vs. St. Bernard’s (29-5), 10 a.m.

Division II
Harvard-Westlake (18-18) vs. Colfax (34-2), 2 p.m.

Open Division
Etiwanda (31-3) vs. Archbishop Mitty (30-0), 6 p.m.

