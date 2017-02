Boys' basketball: Southern Section semifinal scores and championship pairings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Championship semifinals, Friday

Bishop Montgomery 70, Sierra Canyon 63

Mater Dei 83, Chino Hills 80 (OT)

Consolation quarterfinals, Friday

Corona Centennial 74, Long Beach Poly 65

Eastvale Roosevelt 75, Oak Park 65

Redondo 85, Santa Margarita 77

Damien 88, JSerra 82

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday

Corona Centennial at Eastvale Roosevelt

Damien at Redondo

Consolation final, Thursday at home site

DIVISION 1AA

Semifinals, Friday

Rancho Verde 61, Etiwanda 56

Maranatha 52, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 50

DIVISION 1A

Semifinals, Friday

Harvard-Westlake 54, Loyola 45

Pasadena 75, Peninsula 66

DIVISION 2AA

Semifinals, Friday

Colony 80, Cajon 59

Villa Park 71, Highland 55

DIVISION 2A

Semifinals, Friday

Oxnard 64, Vista Murrieta 58

Capistrano Valley 68, Rancho Christian 61

DIVISION 3AA

Semifinals, Friday

Brentwood 69, North Torrance 60

Burbank 76, Rancho Mirage 71

DIVISION 3A

Semifinals, Friday

Twentynine Palms 65, Hesperia 64 (OT)

St. Paul 56, San Bernardino 52

DIVISION 4AA

Semifinals, Friday

West Torrance 64, Rowland 60

Blair 76, Woodcrest Christian 71 (OT)

DIVISION 4A

Semifinals

#1 Riverside Notre Dame vs. Milken at Crespi, SATURDAY, 7:30 p.m.

Shalhevet 58, Mary Star 43 (Thursday)

DIVISION 5AA

Semifinals, Friday unless noted

Rolling Hills Prep 79, Hesperia Christian 64

#2 Valley Torah at #3 Holy Martyrs, SATURDAY, 9 p.m.

DIVISION 5A

Semifinals, Friday

Sherman Indian 53, Coast Union 48

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 55, Canoga Park AGBU 24

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Friday

Carnegie 90, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 51

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 64, Foothill Tech 59

Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center (schedule tba)

Open Division: #4 Bishop Montgomery vs. #3 Mater Dei

Division 1AA: Rancho Verde vs. Maranatha

Division 1A: #1 Harvard-Westlake vs. #2 Pasadena

Division 2AA: #1 Colony vs. #3 Villa Park

Division 2A: #1 Oxnard vs. #2 Capistrano Valley

Division 3AA: Brentwood vs. Burbank

Division 3A: Twentynine Palms vs. #2 St. Paul

Division 4AA: #1 West Torrance vs. #2 Blair

Division 4A: #1 Riverside Notre Dame/Milken winner vs. #3 Shalhevet

Division 5AA: #1 Rolling Hills Prep vs. #2 Valley Torah/#3Holy Martyrs winner

Division 5A: #4 Sherman Indian vs. #3 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

Division 6: #1 Carnegie vs. #2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian