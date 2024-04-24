Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Academic Excellence 19, Lucerne Valley 0
Adelanto 6, Valley View 2
Aliso Niguel 11, El Toro 2
Anaheim Canyon 3, Brea Olinda 1
Arcadia 4, Crescenta Valley 1
Arlington 14, La Sierra 3
Arrowhead Christian 8, Linfield Christian 3
Arroyo Valley 10, Fontana 5
Banning 23, Desert Hot Springs 2
Beckman 5, Irvine 0
Bell 13, South Gate 3
Beverly Hills 1, Compton Centennial 0
Buena 6, Dos Pueblos 3
Burbank Burroughs 10, Burbank 6
California Lutheran 6, Anza Hamilton 2
Carpinteria 5, Malibu 1
Chaffey 5, Montclair 2
Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0
Channel Islands 7, Nordhoff 3
Chino 15, Baldwin Park 3
Citrus Hill 3, West Valley 0
Colton 9, Riverside Notre Dame 8
Cornerstone Christian 13, Calvary Baptist 0
Corona del Mar 2, Marina 0
Culver City 2, Santa Monica 0
Cypress 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Dana Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 2
Don Lugo 4, Ontario 3
Eisenhower 7, Rim of the World 0
El Rancho 6, Santa Fe 3
El Segundo 15, Lawndale 0
Environmental Charter 10, Animo Leadership 2
Foothill 9, El Modena 5
Fountain Valley 9, Edison 6
Fullerton 6, Buena Park 3
Garden Grove 11, Westminster 0
Glendale 3, Hoover 0
Grand Terrace 7, Bloomington 2
Great Oak 10, Murrieta Mesa 1
Hart 9, Canyon Country Canyon 4
Hillcrest 11, Norte Vista 5
Huntington Beach 7, Los Alamitos 1
Inglewood 17, Morningside 0
Keppel 5, San Gabriel 1
Laguna Hills 6, Sage Hill 0
La Habra 8, Sonora 1
La Mirada 4, Gahr 0
Lancaster 13, Antelope Valley 1
La Palma Kennedy 5, Valencia 0
La Serna 6, California 2
Leuzinger 10, Hawthorne 0
Liberty 10, San Jacinto 0
Littlerock 8, Knight 3
Los Amigos 6, Santiago 0
Loyola 8, Sierra Canyon 1
Maranatha 8, Village Christian 2
Mesa Grande Academy 7, Redlands Adventist 2
Muir 3, Pasadena 2
Newport Harbor 1, Laguna Beach 0
New Roads 12, Vistamar 2
Ocean View 4, Katella 1
Ontario Christian 2, Woodcrest Christian 1
Oxford Academy 4, Glenn 3
Oxnard Pacifica 6, Oxnard 3
Palm Desert 11, Palm Springs 2
Palos Verdes 7, Peninsula 0
Pasadena Marshall 11, El Monte 1
Port of LA 7, King/Drew 1
Providence 4, Pasadena Poly 3
Quartz Hill 29, Eastside 2
Ramona 4, Patriot 2
Redondo Union 5, Mira Costa 4
Rio Hondo Prep 5, Chadwick 3
Rio Mesa 7, San Marcos 0
Rowland 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5
San Juan Hills 8, San Clemente 0
San Marino 3, La Canada 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 6, Saddleback 4
Santa Barbara 3, Ventura 2
Santa Margarita 3, Mater Dei 2
Santa Paula 6, Fillmore 0
Saugus 5, Castaic 0
Savanna 3, Anaheim 0
Schurr 10, Bell Gardens 1
Segerstrom 12, Godinez 0
Servite 8, JSerra 4
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Crespi 2
Silverado 9, Victor Valley 8
South El Monte 9, Arroyo 2
South Hills 5, Diamond Bar 0
Sunny Hills 13, Troy 2
Tahquitz 23, Perris 0
Temecula Valley 7, Murrieta Valley 2
Torrance 6, South 5
Trabuco Hills 6, Mission Viejo 2
Trinity Classical Academy 8, Desert Christian 1
Tustin 2, Crean Lutheran 0
United Christian Academy 10, Sherman Indian 0
Valencia 7, Royal 6
Valley Christian Academy 25, San Luis Obispo Classical 5
Vasquez 6, Faith Baptist 5
Viewpoint 7, Campbell Hall 0
Villa Park 4, El Dorado 0
Vista Murrieta 10, Chaparral 4
Walnut 3, Los Altos 1
Warren 13, Norwalk 1
West 2, North 1
West Ranch 6, Golden Valley 1
Whittier Christian 12, Heritage Christian 9
Woodbridge 8, Irvine University 4
Yorba Linda 2, Esperanza 1
Yucca Valley 10, Cathedral City 3
Softball
Agoura 25, Calabasas 7
Arlington 10, La Sierra 2
Banning 12, Desert Hot Springs 1
Bishop Montgomery 15, La Salle 5
Burbank Burroughs 10, Burbank 7
California Lutheran 17, Nuview Bridge 7
California Military 7, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0
Camarillo 6, Simi Valley 1
Cantwell Sacred Heart 16, Sacred Heart of Jesus 3
Canyon Country Canyon 10, Castaic 0
Carpinteria 8, Hueneme 2
Cathedral City 6, Yucca Valley 2
Chaffey 10, Montclair 5
Chino Hills 10, Upland 4
Coast Union 20, Morro Bay 18
Colton 16, San Gorgonio 15
Compton Early College 14, Magnolia Science 1
Cornerstone Christian 12, Loma Linda Academy 5
Cypress 11, La Palma Kennedy 3
Edison 5, Newport Harbor 2
Eisenhower 12, Fontana 2
El Modena 13, Villa Park 3
El Segundo 5, Torrance 1
Fountain Valley 1, Marina 0
Gahr 5, Downey 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Tustin 0
Garfield 18, South East 5
Hesperia Christian 20, Silver Valley 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 10, Ramona Convent 4
La Mirada 12, Mayfair 0
Liberty 19, Citrus Hill 0
Linfield Christian 25, Arrowhead Christian 14
Los Alamitos 11, Huntington Beach 4
Mayfield 9, Pasadena Poly 0
Miller 18, Indian Springs 1
Mission Viejo 2, Capistrano Valley 1
Muir 12, Glendale 2
Norwalk 13, Bellfower 3
Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 1
Ontario Christian 23, Woodcrest Christian 11
Oxford Academy 10, Glenn 7
Pacific 12, San Bernardino 2
Paramount 15, Lynwood 1
Pioneer 8, Cerritos 2
Ramona 12, Jurupa Valley 2
Rancho Cucamonga 24, St. Lucy’s 3
Rio Hondo Prep 6, Flintridge Prep 5
San Jacinto 22, Perris 0
Santa Maria 18, Santa Ynez 0
Santa Rosa Academy 13, San Jacinto Valley Academy 3
Silverado 9, Victor Valley 3
St. Bonaventure 9, Grace Brethren 5
St. Genevieve 20, St. Mary’s Academy 1
St. Paul 9, Bishop Amat 6
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2, San Gabriel Mission 0
Tahquitz 21, West Valley 0
Temple City 3, La Canada 0
Thousand Oaks 1, Newbury Park 0
Twentynine Palms 28, Desert Mirage 0
United Christian Academy 19, Sherman Indian 1
Valencia 13, Golden Valley 0
Vasquez 19, Faith Baptist 9
Ventura 12, Santa Barbara 1
Viewpoint 18, Crossroads 0
West Ranch 17, Hart 7
Whittier 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5
