High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Steve Galluzzo
Baseball

Academic Excellence 19, Lucerne Valley 0

Adelanto 6, Valley View 2

Aliso Niguel 11, El Toro 2

Anaheim Canyon 3, Brea Olinda 1

Arcadia 4, Crescenta Valley 1

Arlington 14, La Sierra 3

Arrowhead Christian 8, Linfield Christian 3

Arroyo Valley 10, Fontana 5

Banning 23, Desert Hot Springs 2

Beckman 5, Irvine 0

Bell 13, South Gate 3

Beverly Hills 1, Compton Centennial 0

Buena 6, Dos Pueblos 3

Burbank Burroughs 10, Burbank 6

California Lutheran 6, Anza Hamilton 2

Carpinteria 5, Malibu 1

Chaffey 5, Montclair 2

Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0

Channel Islands 7, Nordhoff 3

Chino 15, Baldwin Park 3

Citrus Hill 3, West Valley 0

Colton 9, Riverside Notre Dame 8

Cornerstone Christian 13, Calvary Baptist 0

Corona del Mar 2, Marina 0

Culver City 2, Santa Monica 0

Cypress 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Dana Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 2

Don Lugo 4, Ontario 3

Eisenhower 7, Rim of the World 0

El Rancho 6, Santa Fe 3

El Segundo 15, Lawndale 0

Environmental Charter 10, Animo Leadership 2

Foothill 9, El Modena 5

Fountain Valley 9, Edison 6

Fullerton 6, Buena Park 3

Garden Grove 11, Westminster 0

Glendale 3, Hoover 0

Grand Terrace 7, Bloomington 2

Great Oak 10, Murrieta Mesa 1

Hart 9, Canyon Country Canyon 4

Hillcrest 11, Norte Vista 5

Huntington Beach 7, Los Alamitos 1

Inglewood 17, Morningside 0

Keppel 5, San Gabriel 1

Laguna Hills 6, Sage Hill 0

La Habra 8, Sonora 1

La Mirada 4, Gahr 0

Lancaster 13, Antelope Valley 1

La Palma Kennedy 5, Valencia 0

La Serna 6, California 2

Leuzinger 10, Hawthorne 0

Liberty 10, San Jacinto 0

Littlerock 8, Knight 3

Los Amigos 6, Santiago 0

Loyola 8, Sierra Canyon 1

Maranatha 8, Village Christian 2

Mesa Grande Academy 7, Redlands Adventist 2

Muir 3, Pasadena 2

Newport Harbor 1, Laguna Beach 0

New Roads 12, Vistamar 2

Ocean View 4, Katella 1

Ontario Christian 2, Woodcrest Christian 1

Oxford Academy 4, Glenn 3

Oxnard Pacifica 6, Oxnard 3

Palm Desert 11, Palm Springs 2

Palos Verdes 7, Peninsula 0

Pasadena Marshall 11, El Monte 1

Port of LA 7, King/Drew 1

Providence 4, Pasadena Poly 3

Quartz Hill 29, Eastside 2

Ramona 4, Patriot 2

Redondo Union 5, Mira Costa 4

Rio Hondo Prep 5, Chadwick 3

Rio Mesa 7, San Marcos 0

Rowland 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5

San Juan Hills 8, San Clemente 0

San Marino 3, La Canada 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 6, Saddleback 4

Santa Barbara 3, Ventura 2

Santa Margarita 3, Mater Dei 2

Santa Paula 6, Fillmore 0

Saugus 5, Castaic 0

Savanna 3, Anaheim 0

Schurr 10, Bell Gardens 1

Segerstrom 12, Godinez 0

Servite 8, JSerra 4

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Crespi 2

Silverado 9, Victor Valley 8

South El Monte 9, Arroyo 2

South Hills 5, Diamond Bar 0

Sunny Hills 13, Troy 2

Tahquitz 23, Perris 0

Temecula Valley 7, Murrieta Valley 2

Torrance 6, South 5

Trabuco Hills 6, Mission Viejo 2

Trinity Classical Academy 8, Desert Christian 1

Tustin 2, Crean Lutheran 0

United Christian Academy 10, Sherman Indian 0

Valencia 7, Royal 6

Valley Christian Academy 25, San Luis Obispo Classical 5

Vasquez 6, Faith Baptist 5

Viewpoint 7, Campbell Hall 0

Villa Park 4, El Dorado 0

Vista Murrieta 10, Chaparral 4

Walnut 3, Los Altos 1

Warren 13, Norwalk 1

West 2, North 1

West Ranch 6, Golden Valley 1

Whittier Christian 12, Heritage Christian 9

Woodbridge 8, Irvine University 4

Yorba Linda 2, Esperanza 1

Yucca Valley 10, Cathedral City 3

Softball

Agoura 25, Calabasas 7

Arlington 10, La Sierra 2

Banning 12, Desert Hot Springs 1

Bishop Montgomery 15, La Salle 5

Burbank Burroughs 10, Burbank 7

California Lutheran 17, Nuview Bridge 7

California Military 7, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0

Camarillo 6, Simi Valley 1

Cantwell Sacred Heart 16, Sacred Heart of Jesus 3

Canyon Country Canyon 10, Castaic 0

Carpinteria 8, Hueneme 2

Cathedral City 6, Yucca Valley 2

Chaffey 10, Montclair 5

Chino Hills 10, Upland 4

Coast Union 20, Morro Bay 18

Colton 16, San Gorgonio 15

Compton Early College 14, Magnolia Science 1

Cornerstone Christian 12, Loma Linda Academy 5

Cypress 11, La Palma Kennedy 3

Edison 5, Newport Harbor 2

Eisenhower 12, Fontana 2

El Modena 13, Villa Park 3

El Segundo 5, Torrance 1

Fountain Valley 1, Marina 0

Gahr 5, Downey 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Tustin 0

Garfield 18, South East 5

Hesperia Christian 20, Silver Valley 0

Lakewood St. Joseph 10, Ramona Convent 4

La Mirada 12, Mayfair 0

Liberty 19, Citrus Hill 0

Linfield Christian 25, Arrowhead Christian 14

Los Alamitos 11, Huntington Beach 4

Mayfield 9, Pasadena Poly 0

Miller 18, Indian Springs 1

Mission Viejo 2, Capistrano Valley 1

Muir 12, Glendale 2

Norwalk 13, Bellfower 3

Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 1

Ontario Christian 23, Woodcrest Christian 11

Oxford Academy 10, Glenn 7

Pacific 12, San Bernardino 2

Paramount 15, Lynwood 1

Pioneer 8, Cerritos 2

Ramona 12, Jurupa Valley 2

Rancho Cucamonga 24, St. Lucy’s 3

Rio Hondo Prep 6, Flintridge Prep 5

San Jacinto 22, Perris 0

Santa Maria 18, Santa Ynez 0

Santa Rosa Academy 13, San Jacinto Valley Academy 3

Silverado 9, Victor Valley 3

St. Bonaventure 9, Grace Brethren 5

St. Genevieve 20, St. Mary’s Academy 1

St. Paul 9, Bishop Amat 6

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2, San Gabriel Mission 0

Tahquitz 21, West Valley 0

Temple City 3, La Canada 0

Thousand Oaks 1, Newbury Park 0

Twentynine Palms 28, Desert Mirage 0

United Christian Academy 19, Sherman Indian 1

Valencia 13, Golden Valley 0

Vasquez 19, Faith Baptist 9

Ventura 12, Santa Barbara 1

Viewpoint 18, Crossroads 0

West Ranch 17, Hart 7

Whittier 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5

