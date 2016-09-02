Football: Brad Kaaya could have been a Trojan

In an intriguing first-person story from former Chaminade quarterback Brad Kaaya of the Miami Hurricanes, Kaaya discusses how he ended up in Miami.

Writing in the Players' Tribune, Kaaya said he was a USC fan growing up. He had only two scholarship offers going into his senior year: San Diego State and Miami.

"So in May of 2013, with no offer from the Trojans in sight, I committed to Miami," he said. "Five months later, halftway through my senior season, my dream school came knocking."

It was too late. His loyalty to the Hurricanes couldn't be overcome. And now he could be an NFL quarterback in the making.

