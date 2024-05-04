Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani continues to hand out Porsches. This time Dave Roberts gets one

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shows off the shiny new Porsche model car he received from Shohei Ohtani.
(Courtesy of Dave Roberts)
Mike DiGiovanna.
By Mike DiGiovanna
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Shohei Ohtani gifted new teammate Joe Kelly’s wife with a new Porsche Panamera, a sports car with a sticker price between $100,000 and $200,000, when the Dodgers reliever agreed to give his jersey No. 17 to the two-way star after Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers in mid-December.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a similar gift from Ohtani on Friday, but it was more of the gag variety, a mauve-colored model Porsche with a sticker price of … between $100 and $200.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14: Shohei Ohtani speaks as the Los Angeles Dodgers introduce Ohtani.

California

Ohtani hits one out of the park, gifting a Porsche to Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly’s wife days before Christmas

Shohei Ohtani surprised Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly’s wife with a new Porsche for her cheeky video campaign to bring Ohtani to the team.

Dec. 24, 2023

The car, which Roberts is displaying on the desk in his Dodger Stadium office, was apparently given to the manager to mark Ohtani tying Roberts’ franchise record for home runs by a Japanese-born player, which stood at seven entering Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Advertisement

“A Japanese-born player who is about to break my Dodgers record [for home runs by a Japanese-born player] very soon, brought a gift, a Porsche,” Roberts told reporters Saturday afternoon, building suspense with his setup.

“He brought it into my office … so there is context. He did buy me a car. And I guess I didn’t specify what type of car [I wanted]. So Shohei did bring in a nice little Porsche for me, so I can’t say he never gave me anything.”

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages singles during the eleventh inning of a baseball game.

Dodgers

Once almost traded to the Angels, Andy Pages is the Dodgers’ newest rookie star

Andy Pages was almost part of a 2020 trade with the Angels that Arte Moreno called off. A look at how he’s settled in now with the Dodgers.

May 4, 2024

More to Read

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna has been covering Major League Baseball for the Los Angeles Times since 1995 and spent 19 years as the Angels beat writer and two seasons on the Dodgers. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for game-story writing in 2001, feature-story writing in 2017 and breaking news in 2019. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement