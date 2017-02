Ted Baker, a former Crenshaw assistant who was an assistant football coach at Los Angeles last season, will replace Eric Scott as head coach.

Scott guided Los Angeles to the City Section Division II championship, then resigned to become an assistant at Nevada.

Baker has had two sons play at Loyola and in the Pac-12.

"The challenge is to continue what Coach Scott started," Baker said. "I think I can match his energy."

