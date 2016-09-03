Former Simi Valley outfielder Cody Jones heads for Rio to compete in Paralympics

Former Simi Valley outfielder Cody Jones leaves today for Rio de Janeiro to compete in the javelin at the Paralympics.

"It's awesome," former Simi Valley baseball Coach Matt LaBelle said. "He's a kid where it will never surprise you what he does."

Jones is a senior at Cal Lutheran.

At Simi Valley, he played baseball throwing with his right hand after cerebral palsy left him unable to use his left hand.

