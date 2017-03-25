Girls' basketball: Mater Dei loses in Division II final after holding 17-point lead

It was a comeback for the ages in the CIF state championship Division II girls’ final on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Santa Ana Mater Dei was cruising along with a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter after a three by Jayda Adams. Then came the Fairfield Vanden comeback. The Vikings rallied behind Houston-bound Julia Blackshell-Fair to pull out a 64-61 victory.

Blackshell-Fair delivered a three-point play with 11.2 seconds left after a steal to put Vanden on top for good. The 5-foot-10 senior finished with 20 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists.

“We really couldn’t stop her at any point,” Mater Dei Coach Kevin Kiernan said.

Cyndi Lewis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Mater Dei (24-9). Duke-bound Adams had 19 points.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter