The teams have been finalized for the Palisades girls' basketball tournament.

It will take place from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.

The teams: Palisades, Chaminade, Ventura, La Canada, Harvard-Westlake, Agoura, Gardena Serra, Marlborough, St. Anthony, Taft, Ribet, Fairmont Prep, Santa Ana Mater Dei and Oaks Christian.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter