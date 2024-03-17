The Times’ 2023-24 All-Star girls’ basketball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2023-24 season:
Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda, 6-1, Sr. The USC commit and McDonald’s All-American averaged 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in leading the Eagles to Southern Section and state Open Division championships.
Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, Sr. The Louisville commit, a four-year starter, finished her senior year averaging 19 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, So. Setting the stage for bigger and better things, Robinson averaged 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds after transferring from Arizona.
Grace Knox, Etiwanda, 6-3, Jr. The transfer from Las Vegas made a huge impact, averaging 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds while making the difference in two matchups against Sierra Canyon.
Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, 5-6, Fr. Her first year of high school basketball was remarkable. She averaged 34.9 points and 6.5 assists while making 179 three-pointers.
Jenessa Cotton, Mater Dei, 6-2, Sr. The Duke commit averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Trinity League champions.
Emily Eadie, Sage Hill, 6-0, Sr. The Princeton commit averaged 14 points and had 30 points in a regional playoff loss to Ontario Christian.
Allison Clarke, Rosary, 5-10, Sr. The Loyola Marymount commit averaged 27.7 points while shooting 48% from the field and making 88 three-pointers.
Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, 5-10, Jr. She helped lead Bishop Montgomery to the state Division I championship, averaging 13.3 points as the Del Rey League player of the year.
Lev Feiman, Brentwood, 5-9, Jr. She helped Brentwood claim its first Gold Coast League championship and win the Southern Section Division 1 title. She averaged 17 points and eight rebounds.
