Former Harvard-Westlake water polo Coach Rich Corso is returning to Southern California to join the Westlake Village Pride Water Polo Academy as its Youth Technical Director.

Corso, a former U.S. Olympic coach who resigned as women's coach at California, will oversee development of players and coaches for the club program's 14U, 12U and 10U programs.

Corso is a member of the U.S. Water Polo Hall of Fame.

