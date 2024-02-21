High school water polo playoff results and schedule
CIF SoCal regional water polo playoff results and schedule:
GIRLS
Tuesday’s Results
SOCAL REGIONALS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
Orange Lutheran 17, La Jolla 4
Newport Harbor 14, Bishop’s 9
Foothill 10, San Marcos 8
Santa Ana Mater Dei 12, Carlsbad 5
DIVISION II
Alta Loma 14, Rosary Academy 10
Clairemont 10, Sunny Hills 8
San Clemente 8, Coronado 5
Corona Centennial 9, Valhalla 8
DIVISION III
Mt. Carmel 19, Eagle Rock 3
Palisades 9, Classical Academy 5
Birmingham 14, Indio 9
Chaparral 15, Granada Hills 7
Friday’s Schedule
SOCAL REGIONALS
SEMIFINALS
(All games at Mt. San Antonio College)
DIVISION I
Santa Ana Mater Dei vs. Foothill, 5 p.m.
Orange Lutheran vs. Newport Harbor, 6:15 p.m.
DIVISION II
Corona Centennial vs. San Clemente, 2:30 p.m.
Clairemont vs. Alta Loma, 3:45 p.m.
DIVISION III
Birmingham vs. Chaparral, 12 p.m.
Palisades vs. Mt. Carmel, 1:15 p.m.
Note: Regional finals are Saturday at Mt. SAC: Div. III at 11 a.m.; Div. II at 12:30 p.m.; Div. I at 2 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.