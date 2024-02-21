Advertisement
High school water polo playoff results and schedule

By Steve Galluzzo
CIF SoCal regional water polo playoff results and schedule:

GIRLS

Tuesday’s Results

SOCAL REGIONALS
FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

Orange Lutheran 17, La Jolla 4
Newport Harbor 14, Bishop’s 9
Foothill 10, San Marcos 8
Santa Ana Mater Dei 12, Carlsbad 5

DIVISION II

Alta Loma 14, Rosary Academy 10
Clairemont 10, Sunny Hills 8
San Clemente 8, Coronado 5
Corona Centennial 9, Valhalla 8

DIVISION III

Mt. Carmel 19, Eagle Rock 3
Palisades 9, Classical Academy 5
Birmingham 14, Indio 9
Chaparral 15, Granada Hills 7

Friday’s Schedule

SOCAL REGIONALS
SEMIFINALS

(All games at Mt. San Antonio College)

DIVISION I

Santa Ana Mater Dei vs. Foothill, 5 p.m.
Orange Lutheran vs. Newport Harbor, 6:15 p.m.

DIVISION II

Corona Centennial vs. San Clemente, 2:30 p.m.
Clairemont vs. Alta Loma, 3:45 p.m.

DIVISION III

Birmingham vs. Chaparral, 12 p.m.
Palisades vs. Mt. Carmel, 1:15 p.m.

Note: Regional finals are Saturday at Mt. SAC: Div. III at 11 a.m.; Div. II at 12:30 p.m.; Div. I at 2 p.m.

