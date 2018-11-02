‘Sloppy hockey’ dooms Kings in 5-2 loss to Flyers

Campbell was ready at puck drop. He kept it a 1-0 deficit with 12 saves in the first period. The Kings had issues breaking the puck out and the Flyers’ forecheck created several chances. Derek Forbort committed a pair of turnovers and it led to the goal when he had the puck taken from him at center ice. Weise whiffed on his shot but had time and space to set up trailing defenseman Ivan Provorov for a snap shot high.