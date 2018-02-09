Kings know they need to earn points on seven-game trip to stay in playoff contention

Welcome to the Western Conference, where teams are bunched together so tightly that the Kings have regularly bounced from a top-three guaranteed playoff spot in the Pacific Division to completely out of the postseason picture from one day to the next. Their 63 points placed them third in the division after their latest win, but there were four teams within a point of them in the West going into Thursday. The only thing certain is that there's going to be some quality teams that won't make the playoffs.