Kings' Daniel Brickley, Trevor Lewis head home to Utah for a preseason game

“If you saw a before-and-after photo, you’d be like, ‘That’s the same guy?’” Brickley said. “I was a little short and fat. That’s why it was a little discouraging. I’d see other guys who were 18 years old, and I’m 18 and they’re already men, [with] facial hair and 6-2, built like hockey players. And I was just a little kid, a little boy. In that sense, it was a little discouraging. I wasn’t 100% sure if I could make it.”