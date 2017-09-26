Kings get first win in Vegas with victory over the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights dropped their first-ever home game when Brooks Laich scored 12 seconds into overtime to give the Kings a 3-2 exhibition win on Tuesday night.

The home debut attracted a crowd of 17,101 to T-Mobile Arena. The year-old arena seats a maximum of 17,500 for hockey.

Vegas has two home exhibition games remaining before its regular-season opener on Oct. 6 in Dallas. The Golden Knights' first regular-season home game is scheduled for Oct. 10 against Arizona.

Nic Down and Kurtis MacDermid scored for the Kings, and Jack Campbell made 27 saves.

Cody Eakin gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the first, and William Carrier tied it at 2 when he scored 3:50 into the third. Calvin Pickard made 24 stops for the Golden Knights.

Nolan, Zatkoff on waivers

The Kings put Jordan Nolan and Jeff Zatkoff on waivers Tuesday.

Nolan, a fourth-line energy player and member of both their Stanley Cup-winning teams, was limited to 46 games last season because of injuries and was criticized by former Kings coach Darryl Sutter for a lack of availability because of injuries and not participating in a morning skate in April.

Zatkoff struggled in his first season with the Kings when he initially replaced injured Jonathan Quick. He had an .879 save percentage and won twice in 13 appearances last season.

The Kings can assign Nolan and Zatkoff to the minors if they are not claimed by another team.

-- Curtis Zupke

