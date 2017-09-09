Bolu Olorunfunmi's touchdown extends UCLA's lead to 49-14

Bolu Olorunfunmi got the tribute touchdown he wanted, sprinting up the middle for a one-yard score that extended UCLA's lead to 49-14 over Hawaii late in the third quarter.

Olorunfunmi's late father, Peter, would have turned 52 on Sunday and the junior tailback called it a "weekend of remembrance" earlier this week. Olorunfunmi set up his touchdown with a 14-yard run in which he hurdled a defender, flying out of bounds at the one-yard line.

Olorunfunmi has 32 yards in five carries.