SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter:

  • UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
  • UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)

Second quarter:

  • Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
  • UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
  • UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
  • UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)

Third quarter:

  • UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 34-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 7)
  • Hawaii WR John Ursua catches a two-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 14)
  • UCLA RB Bolu Olorunfunmi scores on a one-yard carry (UCLA 49, Hawaii 14)

Fourth quarter:

  • UCLA TE Caleb Wilson scores on two-yard TD reception (UCLA 56, Hawaii 14)
  • Hawaii DL KK Padello sacks UCLA QB Devon Modster for safety (UCLA 56, Hawaii 16)
  • Hawaii QB Cole McDonald scores on an eight-yard run (UCLA 56, Hawaii 23)

        Bolu Olorunfunmi's touchdown extends UCLA's lead to 49-14

        Ben Bolch

        Bolu Olorunfunmi got the tribute touchdown he wanted, sprinting up the middle for a one-yard score that extended UCLA's lead to 49-14 over Hawaii late in the third quarter.

        Olorunfunmi's late father, Peter, would have turned 52 on Sunday and the junior tailback called it a "weekend of remembrance" earlier this week. Olorunfunmi set up his touchdown with a 14-yard run in which he hurdled a defender, flying out of bounds at the one-yard line.

        Olorunfunmi has 32 yards in five carries.

