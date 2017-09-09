SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Darnay Holmes interception return gives UCLA a 35-7 lead
|Ben Bolch
UCLA true freshman cornerback Darnay Holmes has made the first big play of his collegiate career, stepping in front of a pass and intercepting it before racing 30 yards for a touchdown that has given the Bruins a 35-7 lead over Hawaii late in the second quarter.