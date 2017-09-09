SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Third quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 34-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 7)
- Hawaii WR John Ursua catches a two-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 14)
- UCLA RB Bolu Olorunfunmi scores on a one-yard carry (UCLA 49, Hawaii 14)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson scores on two-yard TD reception (UCLA 56, Hawaii 14)
- Hawaii DL KK Padello sacks UCLA QB Devon Modster for safety (UCLA 56, Hawaii 16)
- Hawaii QB Cole McDonald scores on an eight-yard run (UCLA 56, Hawaii 23)
Devon Modster's first drive as UCLA's backup quarterback ends in a safety
|Ben Bolch
The first drive of Devon Modster's career as the UCLA backup quarterback is probably one he'd rather do over.
His first pass should have been intercepted but was dropped by a defensive back. Then, Modster was sacked in the end zone, giving Hawaii a safety that reduced the Bruins' lead to 56-16 midway through the fourth quarter.