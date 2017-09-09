SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Third quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 34-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 7)
- Hawaii WR John Ursua catches a two-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 14)
- UCLA RB Bolu Olorunfunmi scores on a one-yard carry (UCLA 49, Hawaii 14)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson scores on two-yard TD reception (UCLA 56, Hawaii 14)
- Hawaii DL KK Padello sacks UCLA QB Devon Modster for safety (UCLA 56, Hawaii 16)
- Hawaii QB Cole McDonald scores on an eight-yard run (UCLA 56, Hawaii 23)
Hawaii gets a touchdown, reduces deficit to 56-23
|Ben Bolch
UCLA should be thankful for Josh Rosen. Very thankful.
The Bruins' running game still looks very below average and their run defense has been shredded once again. Hawaii's Cole McDonald just ran for an eight-yard touchdown to pull the Rainbow Warriors within 56-23 with 5:44 left in the game.
UCLA is going to win but it won't be thanks to its run defense, which has allowed 265 rushing yards. That's bad even without five starters who have been out for one reason or another.