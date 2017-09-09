Hawaii gets a touchdown, reduces deficit to 56-23

UCLA should be thankful for Josh Rosen. Very thankful.

The Bruins' running game still looks very below average and their run defense has been shredded once again. Hawaii's Cole McDonald just ran for an eight-yard touchdown to pull the Rainbow Warriors within 56-23 with 5:44 left in the game.

UCLA is going to win but it won't be thanks to its run defense, which has allowed 265 rushing yards. That's bad even without five starters who have been out for one reason or another.