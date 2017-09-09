Hawaii's touchdown trims its deficit to 42-14 midway through third quarter

Hawaii's John Ursua caught a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dru Brown to pull the Rainbow Warriors within 42-14 midway through the third quarter.

Hawaii had trailed by 35 points, meaning it needs a comeback of even more epic proportions than UCLA compiled last week in wiping out a 34-point deficit against Texas A&M.

Brown had what looked like an earlier touchdown pass overturned upon a video review. He has completed 19 of 28 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against a defense missing four starters.