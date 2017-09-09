SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Third quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 34-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 7)
- Hawaii WR John Ursua catches a two-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 14)
- UCLA RB Bolu Olorunfunmi scores on a one-yard carry (UCLA 49, Hawaii 14)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson scores on two-yard TD reception (UCLA 56, Hawaii 14)
- Hawaii DL KK Padello sacks UCLA QB Devon Modster for safety (UCLA 56, Hawaii 16)
- Hawaii QB Cole McDonald scores on an eight-yard run (UCLA 56, Hawaii 23)
Josh Rosen has five TD passes and UCLA holds a 56-14 lead in the fourth quarter
|Ben Bolch
Josh Rosen is closing in some school records after throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, this one a two-yarder to Caleb Wilson in the corner of the end zone.
UCLA holds a 56-14 lead early in the fourth quarter and that could very well be the end of the day for Rosen, who has completed 22 of 25 passes for 329 yards with the five scores.
Rosen just moved past Cade McNown for the most 300-yard passing games in school history, having notched his 12th.