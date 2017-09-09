Josh Rosen has five TD passes and UCLA holds a 56-14 lead in the fourth quarter

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen leads the Bruins on a second quarter touchdown drive against Hawaii at the Rose Bowl.

Josh Rosen is closing in some school records after throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, this one a two-yarder to Caleb Wilson in the corner of the end zone.

UCLA holds a 56-14 lead early in the fourth quarter and that could very well be the end of the day for Rosen, who has completed 22 of 25 passes for 329 yards with the five scores.

Rosen just moved past Cade McNown for the most 300-yard passing games in school history, having notched his 12th.