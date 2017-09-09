Josh Rosen having a day and UCLA takes a 28-7 lead over Hawaii late in second quarter

After going almost a full season without a trick play in 2016, UCLA is two for two this season.

Tight end Caleb Wilson completed a 39-yard pass to Nate Starks and quarterback Josh Rosen cashed in the trickery shortly thereafter with a nine-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Darren Andrews to give the Bruins a 28-7 lead over Hawaii late in the second quarter.

Rosen has completed 12 of 14 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns and UCLA has scored touchdowns on nine consecutive drives going back to its season opener against Texas A&M.

UCLA also converted a trick play in that game when Rosen faked a spike and found Jordan Lasley in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.