SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
Third quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 34-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 7)
- Hawaii WR John Ursua catches a two-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 42, Hawaii 14)
- UCLA RB Bolu Olorunfunmi scores on a one-yard carry (UCLA 49, Hawaii 14)
Fourth quarter:
- UCLA TE Caleb Wilson scores on two-yard TD reception (UCLA 56, Hawaii 14)
- Hawaii DL KK Padello sacks UCLA QB Devon Modster for safety (UCLA 56, Hawaii 16)
- Hawaii QB Cole McDonald scores on an eight-yard run (UCLA 56, Hawaii 23)
Josh Rosen's fourth TD pass gives UCLA a 42-7 lead
|Ben Bolch
Josh Rosen is making it look all too easy, completing his fourth touchdown pass on a 34-yard connection with Darren Andrews to increase UCLA's lead to 42-7 over Hawaii early in the third quarter.
Bruins receiver Christian Pabico, a walk-on, also made the first two catches of his collegiate career on the scoring drive.