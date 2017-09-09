UCLA preparing to face Hawaii at the Rose Bowl

UCLA knows it has a quarterback who can bring his team back from the brink of oblivion. It has a roster rife with players who won’t quit.

But can the Bruins run the ball? Can they stop opposing tailbacks from stomping all over their defense?

Some answers might be forthcoming Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl when UCLA (1-0) plays host to Hawaii (2-0) in what the Bruins hope is a much less stressful followup to the biggest comeback in school history.

UCLA passed for 491 yards during a 45-44 victory over Texas A&M but ran for only 63 yards. The latter figure was worse than the Bruins’ average last season, when they ranked No. 127 out of 128 major college teams in rushing offense.

UCLA’s defense also has something to prove. The Bruins allowed 382 rushing yards against the Aggies, though they did stiffen considerably in the second half to help enable the crazy comeback.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen suggested this week that his team’s offensive struggles before it unspooled 35 unanswered points were at least partially the result of learning a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch.

“It’s a little bit of a break-in period,” Rosen said Wednesday, “but we turned it around and hopefully this next game we can just basically play a fifth quarter of what we were at last week and keep going where we left off.”