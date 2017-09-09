UCLA receivers were key to the Bruins' success against Texas A&M

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson runs with the ball while Texas A&M;'s Armani Watts defends Sept. 3. Wilson made a school-record 15 catches in the game.

They always believed in me. If I dropped a pass in practice, they would be like, ‘You’re better than that, Caleb, that’s not like you.’ I think my team really pushed me.

Josh Rosen’s eyes momentarily shifted toward the television camera fixed on him before UCLA’s game Sunday, the quarterback winking as one corner of his mouth curled into a smile.

It was as if he knew what was about to happen and who was going to help make it possible.

Rosen’s career-best performance during the Bruins’ crazy comeback victory over Texas A&M was created in large part by the success of his receivers.

Tight end Caleb Wilson’s 15 catches set a school record, and UCLA had three 100-yard receivers in a game for only the second time in school history, joining a 2005 triumph over Arizona State.

Wilson finished the game with a career-high 203 receiving yards. Receiver Darren Andrews set career highs with 12 catches and 142 yards and tied another career high with two touchdown catches. Receiver Jordan Lasley had four catches for 100 yards, including the tying touchdown in the back of the end zone with 43 seconds left.

“We needed it,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said of having three receivers with at least 100 yards. “We wouldn’t have won without that.”