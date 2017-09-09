SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a 25-yard touchdown pass (UCLA 7, Hawaii 0)
- UCLA WR Theo Howard scores on a 26-yard touchdown reception (UCLA 14, Hawaii 0)
Second quarter:
- Hawaii RB Diocemy Saint Juste catches a four-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 14, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton scores on a one-yard TD run (UCLA 21, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA WR Darren Andrews catches a nine-yard pass for a TD (UCLA 28, Hawaii 7)
- UCLA DB Darnay Holmes returns an interception 30 yards for a TD (UCLA 35, Hawaii 7)
UCLA's offense keeps rolling, gets another touchdown for 14-0 lead
|Ben Bolch
UCLA is picking back up where it left off on offense against Texas A&M.
The Bruins have scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, the latest coming on a 26-yard pass from Josh Rosen to Theo Howard. Rosen connected with Howard around the eight-yard line, and Howard cut back inside to evade the defensive back on the way to the end zone.
Rosen has completed seven of eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The only incompletion was a drop by Nate Starks.