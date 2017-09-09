UCLA's offense keeps rolling, gets another touchdown for 14-0 lead

UCLA is picking back up where it left off on offense against Texas A&M.

The Bruins have scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, the latest coming on a 26-yard pass from Josh Rosen to Theo Howard. Rosen connected with Howard around the eight-yard line, and Howard cut back inside to evade the defensive back on the way to the end zone.

Rosen has completed seven of eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The only incompletion was a drop by Nate Starks.