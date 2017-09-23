Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
Cal scores first and leads 3-0
|Zach Helfand
Cal struck first thanks mainly to a 22-yard pass reception by Vic Wharton III. After a dropped pas on fourth down, Mat Anderson made a 36-yard field goal. Cal went 43 yards in 10 plays and now leads 3-0 with 10:46 remaining in the first quarter.
USC starts with the ball
|Zach Helfand
Cal won the coin toss and deferred. USC will start with the ball after a touchback.
No Ronald Jones II or Steven Mitchell Jr. for USC in warmups
|Zach Helfand
The big pregame development for USC is the absence of two of its best offensive players, at least in warmups: running back Ronald Jones II and receiver Steven Mitchell Jr.
Jones, who has a thigh contusion, has not practiced this week. If he is a scratch, expect heavy doses of freshman Stephen Carr.
If Mitchell, who also has missed this week of practice because of a groin injury, is out, the situation at receiver is more complicated. Tyler Vaughns played significantly more time than starter Jalen Greene in the second half of last weekend's game, and both could end up starting.
Michael Pittman Jr., who hasn't played this season because of an ankle sprain, could see his first action too. Freshman Joseph Lewis IV was another candidate to see more time, but he also appears to be out because of a muscle strain in his chest.
Right tackle Chuma Edoga (wrist sprain) is warming up with a soft cast.
On the defense, cornerback Ajene Harris (knee hyperextension), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (elbow hyperextension and knee sprain), end Rasheem Green (ankle sprain) and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are in uniform and participating in warmups.
Outside linebacker Porter Gustin (biceps tear and broken toe) is not in uniform.
Trojans look to get back to the fundamentals of catching the football
|Zach Helfand
Tee Martin stood in a far corner of USC’s practice field this week and acted like a toddler begging for attention. This was intentional, part of a drill. Trojan receivers caught passes from a JUGS machine as Martin swatted at the players, smacked them with foam pads, grabbed their arms, nagged, pushed and prodded.
Practice had ended. The rest of USC’s players had left the field. Eventually, coach Clay Helton did too. The sun was setting and the lights were off when Martin and the last of the receivers walked off the field, finally finished with remedial catching class.
“We needed it,” said Martin, USC’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach. “We’ve got to get back to fundamentals and focus, really.”
USC’s receivers dropped either six or seven passes last week against Texas, depending on who was counting. Either way, it was a continuation of a malady that began in Week 1, disappeared in Week 2 and in Week 3, was enough to torpedo several drives and keep USC’s scoring down.
USC vs. California: How the Trojans and Golden Bears match up for Saturday's game
|Zach Helfand
It's a battle of 3-0 teams when No. 5-ranked USC travels to Berkeley to play California.
Game time is 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC as well as 710 AM radio.
Marquee matchup
Tee Martin vs. Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter: Martin, USC’s offensive coordinator, had maybe his best game against Stanford two weeks ago. Last Saturday, when USC was six of 21 on third and fourth downs against Texas, may have been among his worst, though Martin didn’t see it that way. “No, Alabama was really hard,” he said. Wilcox and DeRuyter’s defense shut out high-octane Mississippi in the second half last week but has given up plenty of yards.
Justin Wilcox's confounding return to the Pac-12 as Cal's coach
|Zach Helfand
Justin Wilcox has become more meme than coach for a subsection of USC fans. When the Trojans defense performs poorly enough to make one want to scream profanities over and over again, that is a Justin Wilcox game.
In other words, Wilcox’s last contest as USC’s defensive coordinator — a 41-22 loss to Stanford in the 2015 Pac-12 championship game, in which Christian McCaffrey accounted for 461 all-purpose yards — left a lasting impression. One juicy detail in particular. Reporters in the press box could hear a voice in the coaches’ booth continually yell a four-letter obscenity. The voice belonged to Wilcox. Coach Clay Helton fired him and three other assistants the following day.
USC's screen plays are again substituting for their runs
|Zach Helfand
There were many reasons why Lane Kiffin did not last at USC, but the thing that turned the fans against him was clear. It was all those bubble screens.
The screens so agonized the Coliseum crowd during a loss to Washington State in September 2013 that after every timid pass behind the line of scrimmage — and there were a lot — the fans booed and chanted, “Fire Kiffin.”
Eventually USC did fire Kiffin. The screen game mostly subsided to its normal, ancillary, role in the offense.
That is, until USC revived it last weekend against Texas. The strange part? It worked.
USC’s screen game was the most efficient part of its offense. USC gained 12 yards per attempt on screens. Downfield passes averaged 7.1 yards per attempt. The running game eked out 1.9 yards per attempt. In fact, USC began using screens as substitutes for runs.
“We consider it a run,” coach Clay Helton said. “If you're averaging 12 yards a run, you're happy."