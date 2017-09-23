Cal adds a late score

The No. 5 Trojans (4-1) outscored the Golden Bears (3-1) by 17 points during a four-minute stretch early in the third quarter to secure the Pac-12 Conference victory at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.