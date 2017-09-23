USC rallies early in fourth quarter, thanks to defense, to defeat Cal 30-20

USC outplayed Cal in a 30-20 win on Saturday, but not by a lot. It was just for 3 minutes 59 seconds, to be exact. But USC made the most of that time.

With the score tied entering halftime, USC’s offense looked lurchy. Its third-down effeciency on offense was mediocre. Its red-zone offense was worse. At the beginning of the third quarter, the Trojans fizzled out and settled for a 46-yard Chase McGrath field goal. There were 14 minutes 5 seconds remaining.

So USC’s defense gave the offense a hand. On the very next play, defensive tackle Josh Fatu rumbled into quarterback Ross Bowers, bumping the ball loose and into the hands of outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

USC had the ball on Cal’s three-yard line and needed two Stephen Carr runs to punch it in.

Two plays later, Bowers heaved a pass into heavy coverage. Ykili Ross called off safety Chris Hawkins to make the interception, and he returned it 49 yards to Cal’s 33. Six plays later, USC scored on Sam Darnold's four-yard pass to Deontay Burnett.

USC outscored Cal in the four-minute stretch by 17 points to avoid a hairy ending, even though Cal outgained USC 416 yards to 356. USC can thank its defense, which forced six turnovers.

The Trojans have won 13 games in a row, its longest since winning 34 in a row from 2003 to 2005. They have won 14 in a row over Cal. The Trojans are 4-0 on the season but have confounded for much of that span. USC dominated Stanford but eked out victories over Western Michigan, Texas and Cal. Its play has been imperfect, but its record has not.

Cal (3-1) took the first loss of new coach Justin Wilcox’s career in front of 46,747 fans at California Memorial Stadium. Wilcox, a former USC defensive coordinator, made Darnold uncomfortable at times. Cal sacked Darnold only once, but its blitzes kept him uncomfortable in the pocket, and the Bears kept a tight lid of USC’s receivers, limiting Darnold’s long passing game.

Darnold finished 26 of 38 for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

With starter Ronald Jones II injured and left in Los Angeles, Carr rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in 20 rushes. He also caught six passes for 47 yards.

Cal dominated the trenches for much of the first half. The teams exchanged field goals in the first quarter, then the Bears drove 60 yards for a score, all but eight of them on the ground. Vic Enwere punched in the final yard on a fourth down.

USC came back with quick, efficient response, capped by a 16-yard Darnold throw to tight end Tyler Petite.

The teams went into halftime with the score tied at 13.

It remained that way after the third, too.

Then the game changed in a flash.