Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
USC takes a lead in the fourth quarter, 16-13
|Zach Helfand
USC had to settle for another field goal after getting good field position, but this one gave the Trojans a fourth-quarter lead. USC went just 30 yards in 10 plays, Chase McGrath made the longest field goal of his young career, a 46-yarder that gave USC a 16-13 lead with 14:05 remaining in the game.