Sparks' Candace Parker selected All-WNBA second team

Dan Loumena
By
Sep 12, 2018 | 7:10 PM
Sparks center Candace Parker shoots against Lynx forward Maya Moore in the first quarter of the WNBA semifinals on Aug. 21. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Sparks center Candace Parker has been selected to the All-WNBA team for the eighth time in her nine-year career, the league announced Wednesday.

Parker averaged 17.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game this season.

Seattle forward Breanna Stewart, Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi, Dallas center Liz Cambage, Washington forward Elena Delle Donne and Atlanta guard Tiffany Hayes are the first-team members.

Joining Parker on the second team are Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix center Brittney Griner, Minnesota forward Maya Moore and Chicago guard Courtney Vandersloot.

Stewart, who was recently selected league MVP and led the Storm to a sweep in the WNBA Finals, is the only unanimous selection. It’s her debut on the first team and second All-WNBA selection in three years.

Taurasi extended her record of first-team honors to 10. It’s her 13th time on the All-WNBA team, breaking a tie for most in league history with Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie.

It’s the first time that Cambage, Hayes and Vandersloot have been selected All-WNBA.

