LaVar Ball pulls sons LiAngelo and LaMelo from Lithuanian team

It appears that a dispute with the coach of the Lithuanian pro basketball team that brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball joined this season has led their father, LaVar, to pull the two from the team.
LiAngelo, who is recovering from an ankle injury, had become one of the top scorers in the LKL for Vytautas Prienu, averaging 12.6 points in 14 games. He declared for early entry in the NBA draft after leaving UCLA on the heels of a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China and went to Lithuania with his younger brother to play professionally.
LaMelo had seen less playing time recently. He was averaging 6.5 points in eight games.
"We're not going to waste our time no more," LaVar told reporters in Lithuania.
LaVar added that LaMelo will not be returning to play for Vytautas Prienu because of the dispute with coach Virginijus Seskus, who also happens to have a son who starts for the team, which is in last place with a record of 8-24 with two games left this season.
"Coach ruined everything and he'll have to pay the price that Melo is not coming back," LaVar told reporters.
LiAngelo is not expected to be taken among the 60 picks in the two-round NBA draft on June 21. LaMelo still has two years until he's eligible for the draft.
The younger brothers of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball drew acclaim when the three of them starred together at Chino Hills High, which they led to a state title in 2016.