Golf: Jutanugarn, Ko share 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour's LA tourney

Moriya Jutanugarn overcame a poor start and birdied the 18th for a hard-earned 1-under 70 to tie Jin Young Ko at 9 under going into the final round of the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open.
Ko shot a 66 at Wilshire Country Club on Saturday in her bid to become the year's first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She won the Women's Australian Open in February, her first victory as an official tour member.
Jutanugarn is trying to match younger sister Ariya as a tour champion. Seven-time winner Ariya was tied for 27th after a 72 in the third round.
Inbee Park was two shots back in third after a 69.
Moriya Jutanugarn's round included a double bogey on the par-4 firrst hole and a bogey on the par-4 sitxth. She eagled the par-4 14th.
Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry share Texas Open lead
Zach Johnson birdied the par-5 18th Saturday at the Valero Texas Open for a share of the third-round lead with Andrew Landry, a stroke ahead of record-setting Trey Mullinax.
Johnson shot a 4-under 68, holing a 10-footer on 18 to match Landry at 13-under 203 at TPC San Antonio. Landry birdied the 16th and 17th in a 67.
Johnson won the tournament in 2008 and 2009, the last two times it was played at LaCantera. The 42-year-old Iowan won the 2015 British Open for the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles. The 30-year-old Landry is winless on the tour.
Mullinax had a course-record 62. He played the AT&T Oaks back nine in 7-under 29, going 6 under on the last five with eagles on the par-5 14th and 18th and birdies on 16 and 17. He also birdied Nos. 10 and 12 and bogeyed 11.
Ryan Moore was two strokes back at 11 under after a 70. Sean O'Hair had a 65 to join 2015 champion Jimmy Walker (67), Chris Kirk (68) and 2013 winner Martin Laird (69) at 9 under.
Champions tour: Defending champs Singh, Franco lead Legends of Golf
Defending champions Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco took the third-round lead Saturday in the windy Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.
Singh and Franco shot a 7-under 47 in wind gusting to 20 mph on the Top of the Rock par-3 course to get to 19-under 145, a stroke ahead of the teams of David Toms-Steve Flesch and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett.
Toms and Flesch also shot 47, and Broadhurst and Triplett had a 33 on the 13-hole Mountain Top par-3 course. The teams will finish play Sunday at Top of the Rock, again playing the front nine in alternate shot and the back nine in better ball.
Singh and Franco are trying to become the first to successfully defend a title since Jim Colbert and Andy North in 2001. Singh won the Toshiba Classic in March for his first individual senior title.
Flech won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic last week in Georgia for his first senior victory.
Tom Lehman and Bernhard Langer had a 34 at Mountain Top to join Spanish stars Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal at 17 under. Jimenez and Olazabal had a 33 at Mountain Top.
Wisconson neighbors Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly were 16 under after a 48 at Top of the Rock.
John Daly and Michael Allen, the second-round leaders after a 46 at Top of the Rock, had a 37 at Mountain Top to drop into a tie for seventh at 15 under.