Former Dodger Jayson Werth calls it a career: 'I'm done'

Jayson Werth has known for weeks that his career as a professional baseball player is over.
But the former All-Star outfielder didn’t make his intentions known until Wednesday, when he told Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, “I’m done … whatever you want to call it.”
That was nearly three weeks after he left the field for the last time with the Tacoma Rainiers — the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A team — after a recurrence of hamstring issues. According to Heyman, Werth knew at that point that he wouldn’t play professionally again.
“No regrets,” Werth told Heyman.
Werth started his major-league career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002, and played for the Dodgers in 2004 and 2005. He went on to become a standout for the Philadelphia Phillies, winning the World Series in 2008, and Washington Nationals.
Werth signed with the Mariners during the offseason but didn’t play in the majors this year.