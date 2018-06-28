Advertisement

Former Dodger Jayson Werth calls it a career: 'I'm done'

Chuck Schilken
By
Jun 28, 2018 | 8:55 AM

Jayson Werth has known for weeks that his career as a professional baseball player is over.

But the former All-Star outfielder didn’t make his intentions known until Wednesday, when he told Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, “I’m done … whatever you want to call it.”

Advertisement

That was nearly three weeks after he left the field for the last time with the Tacoma Rainiers — the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A team — after a recurrence of hamstring issues. According to Heyman, Werth knew at that point that he wouldn’t play professionally again.

“No regrets,” Werth told Heyman.

Werth started his major-league career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002, and played for the Dodgers in 2004 and 2005. He went on to become a standout for the Philadelphia Phillies, winning the World Series in 2008, and Washington Nationals.

Werth signed with the Mariners during the offseason but didn’t play in the majors this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement