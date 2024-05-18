Angels’ Carson Fulmer gives up winning run in 13th inning by hitting a Rangers batter

The Texas Rangers’ Josh Smith (8) is tagged out at the plate by Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe (14) in the 10th inning Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Nathaniel Lowe was hit by a pitch from Carson Fulmer with the bases loaded in the 13th inning, forcing home the winning run as the Texas Rangers outlasted the Angels 3-2 on Saturday night.

Lowe tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Adolis García homered in the sixth for the Rangers (24-23), who won for the third time in 10 games. The defending World Series champions have never been under .500 since Bruce Bochy took over as manager before last season.

Taylor Ward and Jo Adell homered for the Angels, who went 0 for 18 with runners in scoring position — including 0 for 10 in extra innings. They left 11 on base overall.

Fulmer (0-2) gave up a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Ezequiel Duran in the 13th, sending automatic runner Travis Jankowksi from second base to third. Marcus Semien lined out to third, and the Angels intentionally walked Corey Seager to load the bases. That brought up Lowe, who was plunked by Fulmer’s next pitch.

Yerry Rodríguez (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league win.

Texas trailed 2-1 in the eighth before Semien drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on Seager’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lowe.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.75 ERA), who made 18 starts for the Angels in 2022, pitches Sunday for Texas against Angels RHP Jose Soriano (1-4, 3.72) in the series finale.