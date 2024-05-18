Novak Micovic delivers clean sheet, helping Galaxy tie Charlotte FC

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina finished with five saves for his fourth clean sheet in a row, but Novak Micovic stopped both shots he faced in his first start of the season for the Galaxy in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Charlotte (6-5-3) was aiming for its first four-match win streak.

The 22-year-old Micovic made two starts and six appearances for the Galaxy (5-2-7) last year in his first season in the league.

Kahlina, who leads the league with six shutouts, had two saves and Mocovic stopped the only shot he faced in the first half.

“It was pre-planned, road trip, third game in the week, Eastern Conference. But courtesy of MLS, we don’t have the Open Cup this season to be able to get both of our keepers games,” Galaxy manager Greg Vanney said. “So we have to manufacture some experience because the kid’s got a lot of talent, and we’ve got to bring him along and he’s got to play in order to do some of that. So, we look in the schedule. This was a clear one and an easy one to get him the opportunity. ... He made the saves that he needed to make and there wasn’t a ton of big crazy saves that he had to make, but I thought he managed the box and managed all his situations well. I thought it was a very solid night for him and he deserved the start. Happy for him.”

Charlotte was coming off a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, earning first-year coach Dean Smith his first win on the road after a 0-4-1 start away from home.

The Galaxy entered play with 25 goals, second behind the 35 of Inter Miami. The Galaxy have played to four straight draws, falling to 3-3-3 on the road.

The two clubs were meeting for the third time with both previously posting 1-0 road wins.

The Galaxy return home to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.