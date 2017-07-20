Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka share the early lead at the British Open

Americans Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are atop the leaderboard at the British Open, both shooting 65 in Thursday’s opening round at Royal Birkdale.

Both players have won major championships, with Koepka posting a four-stroke victory at this year’s U.S. Open, and Spieth winning the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015.

Koepka shot a 4-under 32 on the back nine at Birkdale, picking up consecutive birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13. He had taken a month off heading into this tournament.

“It was just fun to get back playing again,” he said. “It's something after taking four weeks off, it's kind of nice to get back inside the ropes and finally get those competitive juices flowing.”

Spieth was consistently excellent, hitting all but three greens — and putting from off the green on one of those — and shooting a 31 and 34.

“Really good start,” Spieth said. “Everything was strong. I thought I give it a nine across the board for everything — tee balls, ball-striking, short game and putting. So things are in check. It's just about keeping it consistent.”

