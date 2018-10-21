On the night LeBron James introduced his game to Los Angeles in earnest, a fight on the floor stole the show.

With 4:13 remaining in the Lakers’ home opener Saturday against Houston, a foul on Brandon Ingram sparked an absolute melee, the kind rarely seen in NBA games these days.

stood over referee Jason Phillips and shouted at him before Lance Stephenson rushed over to pull him away. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul stood inches away from each other’s faces. Paul reached forward to poke Rondo in the face, Rondo punched him in his, and Paul fired back. Ingram ran from across the court to throw a punch too.