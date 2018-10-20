Live updates: LeBron James makes his Lakers home debut

LeBron James and the Lakers will be looking to shake off a season-opening loss when they play host to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Staples Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PDT. James finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds six assists and six turnovers in the 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland. Join the Los Angeles Times crew — Tania Ganguli, Broderick Turner, Dan Woike and Helene Elliott — for coverage before, during and after the game.