Clint Capela has been the early protagonist, scoring six early points on a variety of inside shots to help the Rockets to a 9-4 lead.
But the Lakers got untracked with some offensive rebound and hustle play.
Rajon Rondo stole a ball in the backcourt and scored on a layup, JaVale McGee spun baseline for a dunk and on an ensuing possession drove the baseline, lost the handle but found LeBron James cutting down the lane for a slam to make it 14-all with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
After a rousing introduction session, the game gets underway at 7:47 p.m.
The Lakers get off a shot, miss it, get the rebound and then fail to get off another shot before a clock violation.
Chris Paul answers at the other end with a three-pointer.
The ESPN pregame crew has handed things off to the folks inside Staples Center and moments ago a countdown clocked showed 11 minutes until tipoff.
