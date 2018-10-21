The Lakers surged into the lead near the end of the third quarter before Rockets point guard Chris Paul made a driving layup to give Houston a 98-97 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram converted a layup and had a put-back during a 10-2 run, sandwiching three-pointers by Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball, giving the Lakers a 95-93 advantage.
Paul made a three-pointer for a brief Rockets lead, but Hart answered with a layup to give the Lakers a 97-96 edge.
The Rockets lead the Lakers 91-85 with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
It’s been back and forth during the second half, with Houston continuing to maintain a slim lead.
The Lakers trimmed their deficit to 84-81 with 5:39 left in the third quarter when LeBron James made a layup off a feed from Rajon Rondo. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had made a three-point play on the Lakers’ previous possession.
Houston opened strong in the third quarter with James Harden and James Ennis III making back-to-back three-pointers for a 72-62 lead, the biggest of the game.
LeBron James answered with a long-range shot of his own. He had another three-pointer rattle out moments later, but Rajon Rondo hustled into the lane to steal the rebound and lay it in while still in the air to cut the deficit to 72-68 with 10:41 left in the third quarter.
Rockets center Clint Capela converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to seven after a JaVale McGee foul. McGee, though, answered with a turnaround jumper of his own.
It was back and forth over the final four minutes of the second quarter. There were six lead changes and three ties during that span.
Rajon Rondo gave the Lakers a 58-57 lead when knocking down a three-pointer with 1:57 left. James Harden gave Houston the lead after drawing another foul against Kyle Kuzma on a three-pointer, converting all three free throws for a 60-58 lead.
A put-back by JaVale McGee and a driving layup by Josh Hart with 57 second left returned the lead to the Lakers, but Hard nailed a three-pointer and Chris Paul converted three of four free throws to give the Lakers a 66-62 lead at halftime.
Things are starting to get interesting with Lance Stephenson on the court.
After he made a layup for a 50-49 lead with 5:22 left in the second quarter, he head-bumped James Harden, who took exception and shoved the Lakers swingman. Earning a technical.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed the free throw, a series of empty possessions occurred before Harden threw down a dunk for a 51-50 Rockets lead.
The Rockets quickly opened a 37-28 lead in the second quarter when Clint Capela took passes from Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony for a dunk and a layup with Paul knocked down a jumper.
Lonzo Ball converted a pair of three-pointers, though, to stem the momentum. When Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James added driving layups a minute later, the Lakers had cut their deficit to one, 39-38.
Paul answered with a three-pointer from the wing, but Josh Hart got down the lane for a pair of layups to tie the score at 42-all.
The Rockets reclaimed the lead on a pair of three-pointers by James Harden and Carmelo Anthony, but Lonzo Ball made a driving layup off an assist from Kyle Kuzma for a 23-22 lead.
Houston quickly reclaimed the lead, 24-23, on Harden’s layup in transition. After a couple of empty possession for each team, Jeff Green got loose on the weakside for an alley-oop layup off a pass from Chris Paul.
Lonzo Ball and Eric Gordon traded missed three-point shots after that before Kuzma missed a mid-range jumper.
JaVale McGree knocked down a mid-range jumper with 6:37 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers their first lead at 16-14.
The Lakers extended the lead after Michael Carter-Williams missed a pair of free throws when Kyle Kuzma, fresh into the game, nailed a three-point shot.
James Harden then juked Kuzma into the air on the Rockets’ next possession to create a foul and three free throws. Harden made two to cut the Lakes lead to 19-16.
Clint Capela has been the early protagonist, scoring six early points on a variety of inside shots to help the Rockets to a 9-4 lead.
But the Lakers got untracked with some offensive rebound and hustle play.
Rajon Rondo stole a ball in the backcourt and scored on a layup, JaVale McGee spun baseline for a dunk and on an ensuing possession drove the baseline, lost the handle but found LeBron James cutting down the lane for a slam to make it 14-all with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
After a rousing introduction session, the game gets underway at 7:47 p.m.
The Lakers get off a shot, miss it, get the rebound and then fail to get off another shot before a clock violation.
Chris Paul answers at the other end with a three-pointer.